Pierre TF Riggs High School Band Senior Spotlight: Margot Pearson by band director Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen.
Margot has played trombone in the Riggs Band for four years and has been a member of jazz groups, the Emerald Regiment, and musical pit bands. Margot was a fixture member of the jazz lab and took it upon herself to help teach the new trombonists their instruments.
Family:
James Pearson (Father)
JoAnn Fischer (Mother)
Attend Southwest Minnesota State University
Major: Communication Studies: Broadcasting and Digital Media
Minor: Physics
My favorite band memory is when we won first place at the Chamberlain marching competition this year. When we won it really showed how much we have grown as a band.
Underclassmen offered these words about Margot:
Dedicated
Focused
Kind
Artistic
Funny
Fun
Talented
Amusing
Amazing
Smart
Positive
Friendly
cool
Composed
Nice
Fashionable
Polite
Chill
Stylish
Silly