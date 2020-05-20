Pierre TF Riggs High School Band Senior Spotlight: Margot Pearson by band director Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen.

Margot has played trombone in the Riggs Band for four years and has been a member of jazz groups, the Emerald Regiment, and musical pit bands. Margot was a fixture member of the jazz lab and took it upon herself to help teach the new trombonists their instruments.

Family:

James Pearson (Father)

JoAnn Fischer (Mother)

Attend Southwest Minnesota State University

Major: Communication Studies: Broadcasting and Digital Media

Minor: Physics

My favorite band memory is when we won first place at the Chamberlain marching competition this year. When we won it really showed how much we have grown as a band.

Underclassmen offered these words about Margot:

Dedicated

Focused

Kind

Artistic

Funny

Fun

Talented

Amusing

Amazing

Smart

Positive

Friendly

cool

Composed

Nice

Fashionable

Polite

Chill

Stylish

Silly