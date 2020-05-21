Pierre TF Riggs High School Band Senior Spotlight: Jasmine Rounds by band director Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen.

Jasmine has played flute for the Riggs Band for four years. She picked up trumpet this year and joined Jazz Lab, has been a member of the marching band for three years, and served as the Emerald Regiment’s drum major this year.

Parents: Scott and Kara Rounds, sister: Kendra, Brothers: Trevor and Lathan

After high school, I am attending South Dakota State University to major in human biology towards a pre-medicine degree and also participating in Air Force Reserved Officer Training Corps.

My favorite band memory was the trip to Denver.

I will never forget the many amazing memories and lifelong friendships I have made in band. Thank you, Ms. McKeithan for always having an open door and introducing me to this family! I will miss everyone!

Underclassmen had these words to offer about Jasmine:

Kind Sweet

Leader Kind

Tall Cool

Caring Amazing

Hilarious Positive

Friendly Committed

Devoted Bubbly

Comforting Outgoing

Funny Nice

Sensitive Fun

Talented Great role model

Affable

Idol