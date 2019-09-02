Pierre Tennis Wraps up Busy Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team did not win many matches over the weekend as the girls finished 6th in the 8 team Rapid City Invitational. St. Thomas More won the title by winning the championship of the top 4 singles flights on Saturday. Pierre scored 24 points to finish ahead of Spearfish and Rapid City Central. St. Thomas More scored 192 points to outdistance runner up Brandon Valley who had 150. Rapid City Stevens was third followed by Mitchell and Rapid City Christian. The Gov netters also went 1 and 3 in duals over the weekend beating Spearfish 7-2 on Thursday for their first dual win of the season.