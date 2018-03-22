Pierre Teen Facing Multiple Charges After Brandishing a Gun in a Home

A 19-year-old Pierre man faces aggravated assault and other charges after an incident early this (Thurs.) morning.

According to the Pierre Police Department, shortly after 4am, officers responded to a report of a male subject with a gun in the 600 block of West Capitol Avenue. Officers spoke with witnesses who said Dakotah Ladeaux had since left the scene, but had entered the residence, produced a handgun and began waving it around at multiple individuals.

Police located Ladeaux approximately 20 minutes later in the 200 block of North Euclid where he was detained and searched. The initial search of Ladeaux produced ammunition from a handgun. Officers quickly located a handgun that had been altered near where they’d found Ladeaux.

Ladeaux was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, Loaded Firearm in Possession While Intoxicated, Underage Consumption of Alcohol and a Hughes County warrant. Ladeaux was taken to the Hughes County Jail. No injuries were reported.