Pierre Team Wins Amateur Basketball Tournament

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Doors amateur basketball team from Pierre won the 3rd Annual Patrick K. Duffy Memorial Basketball Tournament on Sunday in Fort Pierre. They led OB23 from Pine Ridge at the half 47-45 and pulled away for a final score of 94-81. The Doors were led in scoring by former Pierre Governor all time leading scorer and former South Dakota State 4 year player Lane Severyn with 31. Tyler Hohenberger added 21, Carl Johnson 14, Adam Spoeher 12 and Erin Severyn 11. Emerging from the play-back bracket, OB23 was led in scoring by Falcon Albers with 24. NahJawan Potts chipped in 22 and Dorian Red Fish 14. The Doors collected $1000 cash and tournament jackets. OB23 went home with $500.Teams participated from: Pierre, Fort Pierre, Pine Ridge, Huron, Lower Brule, Rapid City, St. Francis, and Fort Thompson.

All-Tournament Team:

Kyal Middletent, Iron Nation (37 ppg)

Austin Kirkie, Warriors (32 ppg)

NahJuwan Potts, OB23 (26 ppg)

Falcon Albers, OB23 (25 ppg)

Damian Rogers, D-Law (23 ppg)

Weston Big Eagle, Toon Squad (20 ppg)

Adam Hofer, Vikings (14 ppg)