Pierre T.F. Riggs oral interp students continue performing well

Two updates for Pierre T.F. Riggs Oral Interpretation this week:

Taking first place out of nine entries at the Aberdeen “Golden Eagle Cup” in the reader’s theater category was the Pierre group of Morgan Reiser (12), Sarah Hancock (12), Levi McKinley (11), Jordan Morley (11) and Ruben Bowen (11). The selection is a collection of vignettes about being a flight attendant from the book Around the World in a Bad Mood by Rene Foss. Of the thirty-one solo performers from Riggs, Sarah Hancock was the only one to earn an award. She received fifth place of 34 entries in the non-original oratory category with her selection by environmental activist Rachel Carson

The local showcase of top Riggs pieces that was originally scheduled for this Saturday, November 16th has been postponed until Saturday, November 23rd. It will take place at 7PM in Riggs Theater and is free of charge.

The reader’s theater crew of Hanock, Reiser, Morley, McKinley and Bowen posing with their first place awards.