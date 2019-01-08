Pierre Swimmers Swim in Aberdeen

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Swim Team sent several athletes to the 2019 Aberdeen Winter High Point Swim Meet, held January 5-6 at the Aberdeen Family YMCA. Over 280 swimmers competed for the title of Champion in their division. PST swimmers had a great weekend, swimming several personal best times, SD State Meet Qualifying Times, National Age Group Motivational Times, and a new Sectional Time for one athlete. Trophies were awarded to the top five finishers in each division, and medals for places 6-8. Aidan Burke and Ella Ward-Zeller set team records, Ella swam a Sectionals qualifying time, and there were four athletes who earned the champion title for their divisions. They were Bree Schaefbauer, Aliya Erickson, Ella Ward-Zeller and Aidan Burke. Pierre swimmers will be back in action this weekend with five swimmers competing at the Deadwood Swimming Invitational and one competing at the Watertown Optimist Meet.

2019 Aberdeen Winter High Points (1)