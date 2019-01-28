Pierre Swimmers Sparkle in West River Meet

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Swim Team competed at the Black Hills Gold Pentathlon on Saturday, January 26. The event was held at the 25-meter competition pool located at the Black Hills State University Donald E. Young Center. Each athlete competed in five events and first through fifth place trophies were presented to the athletes who finished all five events in the least amount of cumulative time. Pierre Swim Team athletes brought home 15 trophies at the end of the meet. Mason Ward-Zeller placed first in the boys 11-12 division with his cumulative time of 3:41.99 and finished the 50 meter butterfly with an A time of 33.93. Ella Ward-Zeller also took home the first place trophyin the girls 13-14 division with her cumulative time of 7:14.88. Aidan Burke took home the boys 13-14 champion title with his cumulative time of 7:17.91. And Canyon Jones placed first in the boys 15-16 division. Jones finished first with his cumulative time of 7:00.09.

2019 Spearfish Pentathlon Results