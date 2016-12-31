Pierre Swimmers Return to Poll Next Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – Seventeen Pierre athletes will travel to Aberdeen on Jan. 7-8 to compete in the Winter High Point Meet. This meet brings together some of the best competition in the state and it always highly contested. 10 teams and around 235 athletes will compete. It will also give Pierre swimmers a chance to get reacquainted with the Aberdeen pool, which is important as the Short Course State Meet will be held in Aberdeen again this March. The 17 Pierre athletes will swim in a total of 132 events. The meet is part of a busy weekend for the Pierre Swim Team as 3 PST members will be also traveling to Deadwood for their winter meet.