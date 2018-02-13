Pierre Swimmers Have Great Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – 133 members of the Pierre Swim Team (PST) swam in their home pool this weekend, competing in one of the last big meets before the state short course meets. The Capital City qualifier is one of the last chances to swim for State A qualifying times and Pierre’s YMCA pool did not disappoint, as many PST members swam personal bests and punched their tickets to the State A meet, which will be held in Pierre March 2-4. A number of Pierre Swimmers won their events with Marlee Dravland in the girls 17-19 age division winning 7 events over the weekend for the most wins by a single swimmer. The Capital City Qualifier was also a place for PST to add some new twists for competitors. “Bell heats” were randomly added and if a swimmer won their heat when a bell was rung before the start of the race, swimmers took home a prize. Several PST members will travel to Watertown this weekend for the 2018 SD Qualifying meet. The State B short course meet will be held in Sioux Falls Feb. 23-25 and the State A meet will be in Pierre, March 2-4.

2018 Pierre Swimmers Compete in Capital City Qualifier