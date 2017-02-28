  • Home > 
  Pierre Swimmers Finish Second at State B Indoor Meet

Jordan Lutmer freestyle
February 28, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (PST)

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Swim Team took home a second place finish at the 2017 State B Championship in Yankton this past weekend. This was the final meet before the State A Championship, and for many swimmers a last chance to swim a qualifying time. Additionally, any first or second place finish in an individual event gives that athlete a chance to swim that race again at the SD State A Championship.  Jordan Lutmer’s first place finish in all of his individual events for boys 17-19 was the best performance of the weekend for PST.   Adam Schochenmaier’s first place finishes in the 50 yard freestyle and 200 yard IM earned him a spot at the SD State A Championship. His time in the 200 yard IM was also a SD State Qualifying Time.  Six Pierre Swim Team relay teams competed over the weekend and all placed in the top three for their races.  A recap of all the swimmers taking part in the State B meet can be found below.  The State A Championship Swim Meet will be held in Aberdeen March 3-5, 2017. This three day meet will host approximately 500 athletes from across SD. Pierre Swim Team has 71 athletes qualified and registered to compete in a total of 377 individual events and 43 relays.

