Pierre Swimmers Excel in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Forty-six Pierre swimmers braved the cold and snow of Bismarck, North Dakota for the North Dakota Aquastorm Category 5 Swim Meet on January 13-15.Pierre’s swimmers more than held their own, placing 3rd overall out of 21 teams. The meet format is different than many of the competitions the team swims in. One of the many highlights of the meet was the relay team of Sawyer Somsen, Seth Shoup, Trevor Rounds and Charlie Simpson setting a new meet record for the 9-10 medley relay. Pierre swimmers have set several meet records for this meet in the past.

