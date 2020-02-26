Pierre Swimmers Excel at State Short Course “B” Championship Over the Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – Thirty six members of the Pierre Swim Team traveled to Mitchell this past weekend to compete in the SD Short Course State “B” Championships. Swimmers represented Pierre well among competition from across the state with several first place finishes. Finley Ellwein had an impressive meet with 5 -1st place finishes in events is the boys 8 and under division. And both Abram Doll and Ellwein brought home high point trophies as well. Aurora Corrales and Presley Frost both claimed first place finishes in the girls 9-10 division. In the girls 11-12 division Riley Berg finished 1st and 2nd in her 50 and 100 yard butterfly. Karly Harris swam her way to 1st place in the 100 yard butterfly in the girls 13-14 division while Kourtney Walti raced to a 1st place finish in the 200 yard freestyle. Trevor Round claimed 5 – 1st place finishes in the boys 13-14 division and Kelan Harris had an impressive meet with a 1st place finish in the 500 yard freestyle. In the 15 & over girls Katelyn Harris had an outstanding weekend, earning 1st place in 6 events, as well as 1st in the high point awards. Morgan Lisburg claimed 1st in the 400 yard IM. Kendra Rounds raced her way to the top with a 1st place finish in the 1650 yard freestyle and Mason Dell swam an impressive 200 yard backstroke, placing 1st and adding another State Qualifying time. The swim season wraps up this weekend as Pierre Swim Team have 43 athletes competing in the South Dakota Short Course Swimming A Championship meet is February 27 – March 1st in Watertown. For all of the results of the Pierre Swimmers click on the link below.

2020 SD Short Course State

(Courtesy Photo)