Pierre Swimmers Excel at Mitchell Meet

MITCHELL, S.D. – Pierre Swim Team attended the Mitchell Winter Invitational this past weekend at the Mitchell Recreation Center. Eleven teams from across the state participated with a total of 308 athletes.. Ella Ward-Zeller swam her way to seven South Dakota State Qualifying times and five National AA times, one AAA time, and one National A time at the meet for the most success by a single Pierre swimmer. Zeller swam in the girls 15-16 division. David Stagg raced to five state qualifying times in 50 and 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly and 200 IM in the boys 13-14 division. And Mason Ward-Zeller earned SD State Qualifying times in seven of his ten events in the boys 11-12 division. For a complete report of how the Pierre swimmers performed click on the link below. Six of the PST swimmers will compete in Spearfish this coming weekend.

