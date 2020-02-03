Pierre Swimmers Continue to Swim Well

PIERRE, S.D. – January 25 and 26th was a busy weekend for the Pierre Swim team, competing on both ends of the state. Nine swimmers headed to Spearfish to compete in the Black Hills Gold Pentathlon, and 18 swimmers participated in the SFST January Invite in Sioux Falls. The Black Hills Gold Pentathlon is a one day event in which swimmers compete in a race of each stroke as well as an individual medley event. Canyon Jones had a pair of first place finishes in the boys 15-16 division. In Sioux Falls, Breanna Tedrow swam 7 state qualifying times in the girls 11-12 divison as did Mason Dell in the boys 15-16 division. The next swim meet will be our home meet here in Pierre on the weekend of February 8th and 9th.

Pierre Swim Team Feb 3 2020