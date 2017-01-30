Pierre Swimmers Compete in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Eighteen Pierre Swim Team athletes competed over the weekend at the Black Hills Gold Pentathlon. Nine teams from South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming competed in the one-day meet held at the Black Hills State University Donald E Young Center. Pierre Swim Team brought home 16 trophies from the meet. Swimmers bringing home first place trophies from the meet included Mason Ward Zeller, his sister Ella Ward Zeller and Aiden Burke. BH Gold Pentathlon 2017 Back row: Head Coach Kent Huckins, Kylie Light, Michelle Weiss, Katelynn Axtell, Annabelle Simpson, Mason Dell, Aidan Burke, Spencer Skjonsberg, Ella Ward-Zeller. Front Row: Mason Ward-Zeller, Canyon Jones, Charlie Simpson, Amara Dell, Sorrine Ekle, Sam Skjonsberg. Not pictured: Jaycee Bauer, Abigail Kropp, Thomas Kropp, Steven Fullerton

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.