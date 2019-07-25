Pierre Swimmers Compete at State B Short Course Championship

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Swim Team members competed at the South Dakota Long Course State B Championship in Brookings last weekend. This was the last chance meet to qualify for the State A Championship which will be held this coming weekend, Friday through Sunday, at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. Jaycee Bauer and Aliyah Erickson competed in the girls 11-12 division. Jaycee tied for second place overall with 88 total points. She placed third in four events: 50 & 100 meter breaststroke, 50 & 100 meter butterfly. Aliya Erickson placed fifth overall with 80 total points, with a top finish of fifth in the 200 meter freestyle. Ava Lavinger placed first overall with 83 total points in the girls 9-10 division. Lavinger won the 200 meter individual medley with her time of 3:40.64.