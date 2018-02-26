  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Pierre Swimmers Compete at B Championship in Sioux Falls

Pierre Swimmers Compete at B Championship in Sioux Falls

February 26, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (PST)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Thirty five members of the Pierre Swim Team (PST) traveled to Sioux Falls to swim in the 2018 Short Course State B Championships. Swimmers placing in the top 2 in each event, and any swimmer swimming a state qualifying time, will be eligible to swim in that event at the 2018 Short Course State A Championships, held in Pierre this weekend. PST finished with a runner-up title at the State B Championship and several members used this meet to qualify for the State A meet. 3 of the swimmers qualified in 6 events. They were Olivia Frederick, Adam Schochenmaier and Deni Zeeb. 11 of the swimmers qualified in at least two events. The 14 swimmers will be part of a large contingent of PST members who will be swimming in the 2018 Short Course State A Championships, March 2-4 at the Pierre YMCA.
Riley Berg Female 9-10 200 Individual Medley
Bryce Bowman Male 9-10 100 back, 100 IM, 50 fly\
Jastyn Frederick Female 13-14 100 free
Olivia Frederick Female 11-12 100 breast, 100 free, 100 IM, 200 free,200 IM, 50 back
Katelyn Harris Female 13-14 100 breast, 1000 free, 200 breast, 50 free
Gunner Jones Male 9-10 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free
Kendra Rounds Female 13-14 100 fly, 200 back, 200 IM
Lathan Rounds Male 8 & U 25 breast, 25 fly, 50 fly, 50 free
Alex Schaefbauer Male 9-10 50 breast
Adam Schochenmaier Male 17-19 100 back, 100 fly, 100 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 500 free
Savanna Shrake Female 15-16 100 free, 1000 free
Charlie Simpson Male 11-12 100 fly, 500 free
Page Spomer Female 11-12 100 fly
Deni Zeeb Female 15-16 100 back, 100 fly, 100 free, 200 back, 200 IM, 50 free


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia