Pierre Swimmers Compete at B Championship in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – Thirty five members of the Pierre Swim Team (PST) traveled to Sioux Falls to swim in the 2018 Short Course State B Championships. Swimmers placing in the top 2 in each event, and any swimmer swimming a state qualifying time, will be eligible to swim in that event at the 2018 Short Course State A Championships, held in Pierre this weekend. PST finished with a runner-up title at the State B Championship and several members used this meet to qualify for the State A meet. 3 of the swimmers qualified in 6 events. They were Olivia Frederick, Adam Schochenmaier and Deni Zeeb. 11 of the swimmers qualified in at least two events. The 14 swimmers will be part of a large contingent of PST members who will be swimming in the 2018 Short Course State A Championships, March 2-4 at the Pierre YMCA.

Riley Berg Female 9-10 200 Individual Medley

Bryce Bowman Male 9-10 100 back, 100 IM, 50 fly\

Jastyn Frederick Female 13-14 100 free

Olivia Frederick Female 11-12 100 breast, 100 free, 100 IM, 200 free,200 IM, 50 back

Katelyn Harris Female 13-14 100 breast, 1000 free, 200 breast, 50 free

Gunner Jones Male 9-10 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free

Kendra Rounds Female 13-14 100 fly, 200 back, 200 IM

Lathan Rounds Male 8 & U 25 breast, 25 fly, 50 fly, 50 free

Alex Schaefbauer Male 9-10 50 breast

Adam Schochenmaier Male 17-19 100 back, 100 fly, 100 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 500 free

Savanna Shrake Female 15-16 100 free, 1000 free

Charlie Simpson Male 11-12 100 fly, 500 free

Page Spomer Female 11-12 100 fly

Deni Zeeb Female 15-16 100 back, 100 fly, 100 free, 200 back, 200 IM, 50 free