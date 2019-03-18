Pierre Swimmer Wyatt Rumrill Earns Summit League Honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State swimming team’s Wyatt Rumrill and Jared Miller were each named to the 2018-19 Summit League Academic All-League Team, announced by the league office Monday morning. Rumrill, a Pierre native, has a cumulative 4.00 GPA in the classroom while breaking records for the Jacks in the pool. The Senior and Human Biology major broke four school records at the Summit League Championships in February in the 100 breast (55.11), 200 breast (2:00.26), 100 IM (51.78) and the 400 medley relay (3:19.18). Miller has a 3.98 GPA so far in his sophomore year at SDSU while majoring in Mechanical Engineering. This is the first time each of them have received this honor.