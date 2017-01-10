Pierre Swimmers Excel at Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – 16 Pierre Swim Team members participated in the Aberdeen High Point meet last weekend in Aberdeen. Several swimmers posted State Qualifying Times and National Qualifying Times. The times posted over the weekend can be viewed on the links below. 2017 asc winter meet results – complete PST Jan Aberdeen meet 2017 Courtesy Photo: Front row: Amara Dell, Mason Ward-Zeller Back row: Mason Dell, Aidan Burke, Ella Ward-Zeller Not pictured: Avery Vanden Bos and Emma Barnett

