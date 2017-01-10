Pierre Swimmers Excel at Aberdeen

  • Home > 
January 10, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (PST)

 

 

ABERDEEN, S.D. – 16 Pierre Swim Team members participated in the Aberdeen High Point meet last weekend in Aberdeen.  Several swimmers posted State Qualifying Times and National Qualifying Times.  The times posted over the weekend can be viewed on the links below.

2017 asc winter meet results – complete   PST Jan Aberdeen meet 2017

 

Aberdeen 2017 high points

Courtesy Photo:

Front row: Amara Dell, Mason Ward-Zeller

Back row: Mason Dell, Aidan Burke, Ella Ward-Zeller

Not pictured: Avery Vanden Bos and Emma Barnett


