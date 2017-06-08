Pierre Swimmer Earns National Award for SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State swimmer Weston Christensen was named Thursday as a repeat selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Men’s At-Large Team.

A Pierre native who completed his collegiate career this past winter, Christensen was honored on the second team while compiling a 3.94 cumulative grade-point average while majoring in civil engineering. He was a third-team honoree in 2016. A four-year letterman, Christensen recorded top-10 marks in school history in both the 1,000-yard and 1,650 freestyle. He also was a part of SDSU’s Human-Powered Vehicle Team and served as an officer for the Jackrabbit Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.