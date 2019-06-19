Pierre Swimmer Compete in Aberdeen and Chamberlain

PIERRE, S.D. – Members of the Pierre Swim Team competed in meets in Aberdeen and Chamberlain over the weekend. First place finishers in Aberdeen included Michelle Weiss in the girls 13-14 division, taking home the first place high points trophy with 139 points. And Ella Ward Zeller who took home the third place high points trophy with 135 points. Ward-Zeller’s top finish was first place in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:10.46. In the boys 11-12 division, Mason Ward-Zeller placed second overall with 142 points, placing first in the 200 and 400 meter freestyle events. 9 Pierre swimmers competed meanwhile in Chamberlain where Katelynn Axtell finished first in the girls 13-20 200 meter individual medley with a SDQ time. Axtell also finished first in the 50 meter butterfly and backstroke events. In the 8 & under division, Presley Frost finished the meet with first place finishes in the 50 meter freestyle, breaststroke. In the 9-10 division, Ann Tjeerdsma swam two first place finishes and two second place finishes for her four events. And in the boys 9-10 division, Jonas Olson finished with all SDQ times and first place in the 100 meter individual medley and 50 meter breaststroke. PST will have four athletes competing at the Corn Palace Invite in Mitchell and seven at the Mount Rushmore Classic in Rapid City this weekend. To view the full results from last weekend click on the link below.

PST results June 14-16 2019