Pierre Swim Team to Host Home Meet

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Swim team will have 125 athletes competing this weekend on their home turf as the Pierre Aquatic Center will hold the 2017 Capitol City Qualifier Swim Meet. Nine teams will have a total of 233 swimmers for the Saturday and Sunday meet. The meet will have a split format, with competitors ages 13 and up swimming in the morning sessions along with the girls 11-12 division; and swimmers 12 and under swimming in the afternoon. The meet will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the girls 11-12 yr. old 200 yard individual medley and concludes Sunday afternoon with the mixed 9-12 500 freestyle. The Pierre Swim Team is coming to the end of their indoor season. The South Dakota Short Course B Championships will be held in Yankton, Feb 24-26 and the Short Course State Championship will be held in Aberdeen on March 3-5.