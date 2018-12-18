Pierre Swim Team Performs Well in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Swim Team had 18 swimmers compete in the Sioux Falls Winter Invite over the weekend in Sioux Falls. Several swimmers had outstanding weekends including Hannah Nelson who swam 6 state meet qualifying times. David Stagg also swam 6 state meet qualifying times and Caleb Huizinga won 4 of the 6 events that he swam. Pierre Swim Team will be back in action for the Aberdeen Winter High Point meet on January 5-6, 2019. To view all of the results from the Pierre Swim Team over the weekend click on the link below.

2018 SFST Winter

(Courtesy Photo)