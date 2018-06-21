Pierre Swim Team Opens Season

PIERRE, S.D. – Members of the Pierre Swim Team (PST) have started to ramp up their long course season, competing in Chamberlain and Aberdeen the past two weekends. 16 Pierre swimmers competed in the Chamberlain Invitational on June 9th. Every PST competitor swam either personal best or state qualifying times with 9 of the 16 swimmers winning an event. 15 PST members traveled to Aberdeen to swim in the Aberdeen Summer High Point meet. 3 PST members won individual events with Amara Dell, Ella Ward Zellar and Caleb Huizenga all finished second in the high point competitions for their groups. Mason Ward-Zeller placed third in his group. PST members will be traveling to Rapid City and Mitchell for meets this coming weekend.

