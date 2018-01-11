Pierre Swim Team Members Swim at Deadwood Meet

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Temperatures in the mid 50’s greeted 8 members of the Pierre Swim Team last weekend during the Deadwood Swimming Invitational. The Deadwood meet has grown incredibly over the past few years and the PST members stepped up to good competition from nearly 300 athletes from 3 states. PST member highlights were: Avry Frost – top 10 finish in the 100 backstroke: Presley Frost – 4th, 5th and 2 6th place finishes: Charlotte Hull – 1st, 4 3rd place finished – state qualifying time in the 100 butterfly: Canyon Jones – 4 1st place finishes: Gunner Jones – 3 top 10 finishes – 2 state qualifying times: Morgan Jones – 1st and 3 2nd place finishes: Nevaeh Starr – 2 top 10 finishes: Rian Starr – 3rd place in the 100 butterfly and Deni Zeeb – 5 1st place, 2 2nd place and a 3rd place finish. A large contingent of PST members will travel to Bismark, ND Jan. 12-14.