Pierre Swim Team has Record Breaking Weekend at Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The 2017 SD Short Course State Championship was held at the Aberdeen Family YMCA last weekend. 73 athletes from Pierre Swim Team competed against hundreds of athletes from other teams across South Dakota, placing fourth overall with 3,160.50 points. Sioux Falls Swim Team won the meet with 5,084 points, Watertown Area Swim Club brought in second place with 4,181 points and Aberdeen Swim Club placed third with 4,054 points. The Pierre Swim Team had several new personal best times swam throughout the competition and several first place finishes. One of the highlights of the meet was the performance of Morgan Nelson who’s 100 breaststroke time of 1:08.97 topped her own record of 1:10.60 set in 2016. This time was a qualifying time for Speedo Sectionals. Morgan is the only member of PST to qualify this season for Sectionals, which will be held March 9 – 12 in Iowa City, IA. There were also three other Pierre Swim Team Records broken in the meet. Aidan Burke broke two boys 11-12 records set by Chris Rumrill in 2008 in the 100 freestyle and 50 meter butterfly. And Mason Ward Zeller set a new Pierre Swim team record in the 200 individual medley. Click on the link below to find out other times and results.

Pictured left to right are Pierre Swim Team Seniors: Porter Jones, Trey Dravland, Kylie Light, Cassie Axtell, Jordan Lutmer.

2017 SD Short Course State Championship PST