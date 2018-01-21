Pierre Swim Team Competes in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – Five Pierre Swim Team athletes and families braved the weather to compete at the 2018 SFST January Invitational on January 19-21, 2018. The meet was held at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls and hosted 15 teams from the South Dakota, Minnesota, and Midwestern LSC’s. Jaycee Bauer, Riley Berg and Aliya Erickson competed in the girls 9-10 division. Jaycee swam four personal best times and five SD State Meet Qualifying Times. All of Jaycee’s times were BB National Age Group Motivational Times. She placed in the top five in all her races, with her top finish in the 500 yard freestyle, placing first with a time of 7:34.93. Riley also had a great weekend, swimming all personal best times and bringing home the first-place finish in the 100 yard butterfly with her time of 1:35.04. This was also a SD State Meet Qualifying time and a BB time. Aliya swam three personal best times. Her top finish was in the 100 yard breaststroke, placing fifth with a time of 1:47.04. Aliya also swam four B times. Mason Berg represented PST in the girls 11-12 age group. She swam five personal best times, with her top finish of 13th place in the 100 yard breaststroke. In the girls 15 & over, Deni Zeeb had a phenomenal weekend. She swam five personal best times and two SD State Qualifying times. Deni’s top finishes were in the 1,000 yard freestyle and 200 yard butterfly, placing ninth in both races. Deni swam three B and one BB time throughout the meet. 24 athletes from Pierre Swim Team will compete on Saturday, January 27th at the Spearfish Pentathlon held at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Athletes will compete in each of the four individual strokes and one medley for a total of five races. Trophies will be awarded for first through fifth place based on the fastest cumulative time.