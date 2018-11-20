Pierre Swim Team Competes in Black Hills

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Swim Team had a great weekend competing at the 2018 Black Hills Gold Invitational in Spearfish this past weekend. Fourteen athletes and head coach Kent Huckins represented PST against several teams from the western part of South Dakota and Wyoming. Ella Ward-Zeller had several first place finishes in the girls 13-14 division and set two new South Dakota short course meter records. The first record was a 23 year-old record in the 100-meter backstroke with her time of 1:06.15, breaking the old record of 1:07.54. The second was in the 200-meter backstroke with her time of 2:24.00, breaking the old record of 2:26.21 from 2010. Deni Zeeb had 3 first place finishes for PST in the girls 17 over divison and Mason Ward-Zeller brought home all first place finishes in the boys 11-12 division. Pierre Swim Team will be back in action in December with meets in Mitchell, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls.

