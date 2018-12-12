Pierre Swim Team Busy Over the Last Two Weekends

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Swim Team has competed in 3 meets so far this year including the Deadwood Candy Cane meet December 1st and 2nd where 5 members swam. 7 swam in a meet in Rapid City last weekend and 25 swam in the Mitchell Invitational last weekend where Presly Frost had a good showing placing first in four events and Ella Ward Zeller had 6 first place finishes in 7 events swam. Several of the first place finishes in Mitchell set pool records for the new facility. Pierre Swim Team will be back in the pool this weekend with 18 athletes competing at the SFST Winter Invite in Sioux Falls.

