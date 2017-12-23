Pierre Swept by SF O’Gorman

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors and Lady Governor basketball team both struggled to find the basket on Friday night as they were beaten by Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Riggs High Gym. The Lady Govs wer beaten 70-43 by the Knights and the Governors dropped a 53-33 verdict. Peyton Zabel had 22 points for the Governors in their loss but the rest of the team scored only 11 points. Emily Mikkelsen had 18 for the Lady Governors to lead the scoring. The Lady Govs record fell to 2 and 4 on the season while the Governors slipped to 1 and 4. Both teams have two weeks off until their next games against Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens on January 5th and 6th.