Pierre Sweeps Soccer Double Header with Harrisburg

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor and Governor soccer team both picked up wins Thursday night against Harrisburg at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields. The Lady Govs scored a 8-1 win and the Governors shutout Harrisburg 5-0. In the Lady Governor victory, Emily Mikkelsen had four goals and two assists to lead Pierre. Adding to the dominant win was Joana Zanin with two goals and two assists. Caytee Williams had two goals and Cassidy Miller had one assist. In the Governor shutout of Harrisburg, Carston Miller had the hat trick for Pierre while Ethan Campea and Paul Heth each scored their first goals of the season. The Governors will pau the second half of their suspended game with Spearfish on Saturday at 6 pm in Pierre. The Lady Govs and Governor travel to Watertown on Tuesday for their next games. In the JV games, the Lady Gov JV’s downed Harrisburg 7-0 and the Governor JV’ edged Harrisburg 3-2.