Pierre Suspect Arrested for Theft of Motor Vehicle and Petty Theft from a Business

PIERRE SD – In a statement released Tuesday morning from Pierre Police Captain Elton Blemaster he reports that on Friday at 7:37 AM Pierre Police had a report of a stolen 2005 Chevrolet Equinox valued at $6,500 from the 400 block of S. Pawnee.

Torrell Flute (male), 18 of Pierre was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle Over $1,000. He was transported to the Hughes Co. Jail.

It was later reported at 11:08 AM on Friday that the manager of a business in the 300 block of W. Sioux Ave. noticed that the Donation Jar had been stolen. The manager reviewed surveillance footage and told Pierre Police that she knew the subject that took the Donation Jar and identified suspect as Torrell Flute. A patrol officer went to the Hughes County Jail and Flute admitted to taking the jar and an undisclosed monetary amount. Flute remains in the Hughes County Jail and is innocent until proven guilty.