Pierre students win regional Acalympic competition

The team from the Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre has brought home the 1st place trophy from the Region VI Acalympic competition this week in Kadoka.

The competition consisted of two rounds of questions including the categories of reading/ELA, math, science, social studies, current events and “other.” The questions in each category were based on 6th, 7th and 8th grade content standards. The first place team received medals and the traveling Acalympic trophy. The 2nd and 3rd place teams received medals.

Results:

1st Pierre

2nd Kadoka Area

3rd New Underwood

4th Philip

5th Winner Purple

6th Winner Gold

7th Lyman

8th Jones County

9th Todd County

10th St. Joe’s