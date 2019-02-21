Pierre students win regional Acalympic competition
The team from the Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre has brought home the 1st place trophy from the Region VI Acalympic competition this week in Kadoka.
The competition consisted of two rounds of questions including the categories of reading/ELA, math, science, social studies, current events and “other.” The questions in each category were based on 6th, 7th and 8th grade content standards. The first place team received medals and the traveling Acalympic trophy. The 2nd and 3rd place teams received medals.
Results:
1st Pierre
2nd Kadoka Area
3rd New Underwood
4th Philip
5th Winner Purple
6th Winner Gold
7th Lyman
8th Jones County
9th Todd County
10th St. Joe’s