Pierre students to perform original one-act play Friday and Monday nights

The Pierre TF Riggs One Act play will be performed at 7pm Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 at the high school theater.

Grommet is an original play written by Pierre One-Act coach Ashley Boone based on the true story of a spirited community’s fight to save their town from destruction during the construction of Interstate 90.

Thirty students have been involved in the production and the evening will also include three student-directed 10-minute plays.