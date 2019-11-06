Pierre students host annual Oral Interp contest

T.F. Riggs High School hosted its annual oral interpretation meet this past Saturday.

Over 150 students from 17 schools performed. Schools in attendance included: Faulkton, Chamberlain, Lead-Deadwood, Lennox, Little Wound, Lyman, Miller, Mobridge-Pollock, Pierre, St. Thomas More, Stanley County, Sturgis, Sully Buttes, Todd County, White Lake, Winner and Wolsey-Wessington.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the help and support of our community, including our 23 local judges (including three oral interp alumni.) Also critical to the success of the meet was the first-ever student-run tabulation room headed up by Mesa Winder (11) and Aubrey Hofmeister (10).

Three students joined the competition team for the first time this weekend. One of them, Kayla Petersen (10) placed 3rd in novice non-original oratory.

The Riggs’ team travels to Aberdeen this Friday. Also note, the showcase event originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Winder and Hofmeister.

New oral interp participants for Pierre Ferris and Henderson performing their duet

First round results reveal