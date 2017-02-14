Pierre Students First Ever Chosen for All-State Middle School Orchestra

PIERRE SD – Morkeia Mutchelknaus and Sophia New, both in the 8th grade at Georgia Morse Middle School at Pierre, are the first students to have ever been chosen to represent the community at the South Dakota Music Education’s Association’s Middle School All-State Orchestra. After preparing both a major and minor scale as well as two etudes, the young ladies auditioned for a seat in the orchestra. Mr. Michael Vasilie, Georgia Morse Middle School Director of Band, and Mrs. Moriah Gross, Executive Director of The Pierre Youth Orchestra, assisted them with the audition process.

Mutchelknaus will be playing in the First Violin section and New will be playing in the Cello section. The event is taking place February 24th-25th with rehearsals beginning on Friday and a concert, which is open to the public, set for Saturday, February 25th at 3:00pm in T.F. Riggs Theatre, Pierre. Composer, Soon Hee Newbold, will be the guest conductor.

“This is truly a fantastic opportunity for Morkeia and Sophia. I hope that their example of discipline and talent will continue to have a long lasting effect on our growing orchestra program’s future success.”, Gross said.

SDMEA Middle School All-State Orchestra Co-Chairs, Mr. Jon Bakken of Camelot Intermediate School in Brookings and Mrs. Kelsey Marker of Deubrook Area Schools in White both agreed that, “The best middle school string students from across the state are looking forward to visiting their Capital City!” (Courtesy Photo)