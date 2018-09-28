Pierre Struggles to Win Matches at ESD

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor tennis team scored 12 points and finished 8th at the ESD Girls tennis tournament Thursday in Brookings. Watertown won the team title with a 342 score followed by Brandon Valley with 268. Mitchell was third with 221. Clarissa Ott wo a play in match at number 2 singles and Rosie Gundrson did the same at number 3 singles, Joceleyn Corrales at number 4 and Caitlin Ott at number 5. The doubles team of Gracie Zeeb and Marilee Shorter won their playin match at number 3 doubles.