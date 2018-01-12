Pierre Street Viaduct Claims Another Semi

The train bridge overpass on Pierre Street has claimed another semi as its victim.

According to the Pierre Police Department, shortly after midnight this morning (Fri.), 22-year-old Marshall Swanson of Hill City, SD, was driving a 2008 livestock semi southbound when the trailer became lodged under the viaduct.

The trailer, registered to Ted Thompson Livestock of Whitewood, SD, contained cattle so a second livestock trailer was brought to the scene to transfer the livestock. A&R semi towing company was also contacted to assist with the removal of the trailer from the roadway. Southbound traffic was shut down in order to facilitate transferring the cattle and removing the truck and trailer. The roadway was reopened at around 3am.

The accident is still under investigation.