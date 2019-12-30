Pierre Street train bridge racks up win #5 for 2019 over the weekend

The Pierre Street train bridge viaduct in Pierre racked up one more “win” before the end of 2019 when a semi became wedged underneath it around 2:30 Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the Pierre Police Department says Frank Hampton from Commerce City, CO, hit the train viaduct and was cited for a Truck Route Violation. This is at least the fifth vehicle to hit the train bridge in Pierre this year.

The tractor and trailer suffered approximately $45,000 in damage. Officers were on scene for approximately 2.5 hours while the truck was removed.