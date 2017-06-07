Pierre Street Closure: Harrison Avenue

PIERRE, S.D. -Harrison Avenue between Robinson and Summit Avenues will close around 12 p.m. today for curb and gutter replacement. The stretch of Harrison Avenue is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, June 13.

Harrison Avenue between Broadway and Robinson Avenues remains closed until Friday, June 9 while curb and gutter work is completed. And Harrison Avenue between Capitol Avenue and Broadway remains closed for street resurfacing and rebuilding.

The entire road between Capitol Avenue and Summit Avenue will be completely reconstructed this summer. This project is part of the $2.4 million budget the City has earmarked for street improvements this year.

The City of Pierre maintains more than 80 miles of streets.