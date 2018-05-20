Pierre State Tournament Bound

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre High School baseball team won twice on Saturday to take the Region 3A high school baseball crown and will play once again in the Class A Final Four state tournament in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Pierre downed Sturgis 2-0 in a semi final game on Saturday of the Region tournament and then defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 4-1 in the championship game. Peyton Zabel went the distance striking out 14 and allowing just 2 hits on the night. Gray Zabel had a pair of RBI’s and Maquire Raske had 3 hits to lead the Pierre offense that also took advantage of 5 Lincoln errors. In the semi final game, Garrett Stout went the distance on the mound for Pierre allowing 5 hits and striking out 9. Pierre had 5 hits and scored both of their runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. Stout had 3 hits while Micheal Lusk and Peyton Zabel each RBI’s in that two run 6th. Pierre improved to 13-6 on the season and will play top seed and defending state champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Brandon Valley will face Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the other semi final. Both games are scheduled to be played at Sioux Falls Stadium.