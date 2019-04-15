Pierre, Stanley County schools crown prom royalty over the weekend.

Congratulations to Sophia Stueven and JC Byer for being chosen Pierre T.F. Riggs High School prom queen and king Saturday evening (April 13).

Congratulations to Emma Cowan and Austin Hand who were named the Stanley County School 2019 Prom Royalty.

Pierre Prom Queen Candidates: Pierre Prom King Candidates:

Carly Bowman Dmitri Mutchelknaus

Mattie Jones Jack Maher

Jordan Thompson Frank Becker

Pierre’s prom theme this year was “Candyland.”

Stanley County prom court king candidates included Jayden Face, Brady Hoftiezer and Will Spangenberg. Queen candidates included Courtney Brown, Sam Longbrake, and Ally McQuistion. Prom was held Saturday (April 13). (Photo not available.)