Pierre St. Patrick’s Day Parade Route to Have Slight Change at the End

The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Pierre this year will take a slightly different route at the end.

Organizer Mark Gageby asked the city commission to approve the change and associated street closures at this week’s commission meeting.

Gageby says anyone is welcome to have a parade entry.

Kevin Mershiem says the Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club will again have their Irish Stew Feed during and after the parade.

The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved the route change and street closures.Pierre’s 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held on Saturday, March 17.

For information, call Mark at 605/295-0969 or Kevin at 223-2970.