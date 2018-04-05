Pierre Spring Club Baseball Team Reschedules Doubleheader

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Spring High School Club Baseball team’s opening weekend is a washout due to the recent winter weather enveloping most of South Dakota. The season opening doubleheader with Douglas and Rapid City Central scheduled for tonight has been cancelled and tomorrow’s doubleheader at Sturgis has been postponed and rescheduled for April 24th with games at 4 and 6 pm. The games have also been moved to Pierre and Hyde Stadium. The High School Club team is now scheduled to open the season on Thursday night when they host Huron at Hyde Stadium in the home opener. Game times are scheduled for 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm.