Pierre Spring Baseball to Open Season Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre High School Spring baseball team will open it’s season on Saturday when they host Douglas in a doubleheader at Kelley Field. The Pierre squad begin’s it’s 5th year in the state high school spring league and head coach Steve Gray is optomistic about this year’s squad with a number of players back from last year’s team that finished 3rd at the State tournament.

The team has been working on and off for the past month both inside and outsite but since the end of the State High School Basketball tournament, and some good weather, Coach Gray’s squad has been able to get on the field at Kelley Field for preseason workouts.

On thing that Spring baseball success depends on is pitching and pitching depth, and that is something coach Gray says Pierre has been able to develop over the years.

Game time’s on Saturday for the doubleheader are at 1 and 3 pm at Kelley Field in southeast Pierre.

-0-

The Pierre High School Spring Baseball team is lending a helping hand to a Douglas player who lost everything in a fire in his home several weeks ago. Fans coming to Saturday’s Douglas and Pierre doubleheader at Kelly Field in Southeast Pierre are being urged to bring items to help the player and his family. Gift Cards for building supplies and in home supplies are greatly needed. In addition, the Douglas baseball team will be selling chances at the game for a fan to win a baseball glove that was donated at the games.