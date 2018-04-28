Pierre Splits Doubleheader

HARRISBURG, S.D. – THE Pierre High School Club baseball team split a doubleheader with Harrisburg Friday in Harrisburg. In the opener Pierre posted a 6-3 victory but Harrisburg took the nightcap 1-0. In the opener Pierre scored 4 runs in the 6th inning to break open a 2-2 tie. Garrett Stout picked up the win allowing 2 runs and striking out 5. Kyle Stover pitched the final two innings as Pierre outhit Harrisburg 7-6 in the contest. Stout had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s and Micheal Lusk added a pair of RBi’s for Pierre. In the nightcap, Harrisburg pushed over the game winning run in the bottom of the 8th inning as Pierre had just 1 hit in the game. Harrisburg only had 3 hits as Gray Zabel started and went 6 innings striking out 10. But reliever Carson Tschetter allowed the game winning run in the 8th inning to take the loss. Garrett Stout got the lone hit for Pierre which fell to 4 and 2 on the season. Pierre returns to action tomorrow afternoon hosting Watertown in an afternoon doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.