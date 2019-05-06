Pierre Special Olympics Athlete Excel at Watertown Meet

PIERRE, S.D. – The Special Olympics of South Dakota held their Northeast Spring Games in Watertown on Saturday. 200 athletes took part iln the meet and 2 athletes from Pierre excelled on the day. 5th grader Ethan Kenzy of Jefferson Elementary school and Trevor Hayes, a senior at Stanley County High School. Kenzy was second in the softball throw with a toss of 30 feet, third in the 100 meter dash in a time of 22.69 and he won the 200 meter dash in a time of 50.25. Hayes won the softball throw in his age group with a toss of 154 feet. He also finsihed first in the 100 meter dash in a winning time of 16.69 and he finished 3rd in the 200 meter dash with a time of 36.16. Angie Boddicker and Ken Rausch from the Pierre School System coach the Special Olympics Track Team.