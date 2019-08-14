Pierre soon to have two daily, direct flights to Denver

Since SkyWest, flying as United Express, took over commercial air service at the Pierre Regional Airport in April, boardings have steadily been going up.

Pierre city commissioner Jamie Huizenga says reliable service has been restored and people are are using it.

Currently, Pierre and Watertown share a daily flight to and from the Denver International Airport. That will change Sept. 2 when Watertown drops the shared flight going west to add a direct flight going east to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Huizenga anticipates having all of the seats on two daily, direct flights from Pierre to Denver will be a good thing for travelers in the central part of South Dakota.

Parking is free at the Pierre Regional Airport, which Huizenga says has created the challenge of having enough spaces in the parking lot to accommodate increased traveler numbers.