Pierre Softball Tournament Taking Registrations

PIERRE, S.D. -The ASA sanctioned Pierre Power Surge Girls Fastpiach Softball Tournament is taking registrations. The tournament is June 28-30 at the Oahe Softball Complex and is open for B and C teams only. There will be five divisions offered for girls 10 and under through 18 and under. A $160 entry fee is due June 14th. There will be a four game minimum based on the number of teams registered in each division with teams playing in pool play through Saturday then single elimination tournament play on Sunday. For more information or to register go to www.oahefastpitch.com.